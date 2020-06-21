Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Man Who Grew Up Minus Dad Has Millions Of Fans Watching Fatherly Advice Amid Outbreak

Kathy Reakes
Hey Kids! Thanks for getting us to 2M, you truly are amazing!
With millions of people stuck in homes during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, do-it-yourself projects have become popular.

But a big problem came to light in the process.

Namely, many young people, and older, found out they didn't know how to do a lot of things.

Some were as simple as how to tie a tie, how to put together and start a grill, to going big and attempting to build a rollercoaster for their kids.

Well, one dad, who said his father left when he was a 12-year-old  came to the rescue and started a YouTube channel, "Dad, How Do I?" 

It shows how to handle all those projects -- and more.

Rob Kenney, the Kent, Washington dad behind the channel that has gone viral with 2.2 million subscribers, had originally started making the videos to help his daughter when he realized there were probably a lot of other people who need guidance.

Earlier this month, Lowe’s associates got word of Kenney and his efforts and showed up at his house with a few of his favorites: a truck bed full of tools.

“Lowe’s is just incredible," Kenney laughed. "With this surprise, they just showed up on my doorstep. I’m speechless.”

These tools will help keep Kenney DIYing, sharing, and teaching others, the company said.

“I’m glad I’m able to help people on a lot bigger scale than I ever imagined," Kenney said. "I’m honored and humbled.”

