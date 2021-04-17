COVID-19: Lost Your Vaccine Card? Here's How To Replace It

For many, getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been like a sigh of relief amid a year of uncertainty.

But what happens if your appointment to receive the second dose to complete the process comes and you’ve managed to lose your COVID-19 vaccination card?

Officials have advised that even if one can’t track down their vaccination card on the date of their scheduled appointment for the second dose, they should still proceed as planned with their regular ID.

Regardless of whether or not there is a physical COVID-19 vaccination card, the original shot will still be in the Immunization Registry, at which point the healthcare provider can issue a new card.

If one loses their card after the second dose, a new card can be obtained wherever the shots were administered.

However, those who can't get a new card from their vaccination site will need to call the state's Department of Health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to officials, vaccination cards should also never be laminated, as the heat from the process could damage the ink, and future boosters for the vaccine may be required. Instead, one can protect their card with a clear plastic sleeve such as a badge ID holder.

The CDC also suggested taking a picture of vaccine cards once the vaccination process is complete, as a backup copy. However, that photo should not be posted publicly to avoid being scammed or have personal information stolen.

