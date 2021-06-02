COVID-19: Here's When Americans 21-Plus Will Get A Free Beer When Vaccine Milestone Is Reached

One of the world's biggest brewers is offering beers for shots as America looks to hit a COVID vaccination milestone.

Anheuser-Busch, which produces Bud Light, Budweiser, and other domestic beverages announced on Wednesday, June 2 that it will give away free drinks if the nation reaches President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of the adults in the country vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

In a news release on Wednesday, the company said that if America hits the president’s stated goal, “Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product.”

Anyone 21 and over has been instructed to upload a picture of themselves at their favorite bar or restaurant and enter to win.

The prize is a $5 credit to the first 200,000 people to respond when the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Michael Doukeris stated.

“This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal.”

To date, more than 133 million American adults are fully vaccinated, and nearly 63 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Biden’s goals include having 160 million Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July deadline.

In total, approximately 51 percent of the country’s entire population have received at least one dose, while 41 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different,” Doukeris added.

“As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities, and our consumers."

