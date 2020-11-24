Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Brand-New Forecasts Released For Thanksgiving Eve, Day
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of NY Residents Planning To Travel Over Thanksgiving

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A new poll reveals the percentage of New Yorkers who intend to travel on Thanksgiving.
A new poll reveals the percentage of New Yorkers who intend to travel on Thanksgiving. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A much smaller percentage of New York residents intend to travel on Thanksgiving due to the risk of spreading COVID-19 but a sizeable group will still attend gatherings outside their own home, according to a brand-new poll.

The poll was conducted by Moovit, a company that compiles location data from millions of mobile phone users.

Based on a study of 1,500 Moovit users, 23 percent of New Yorkers intend to attend a Thanksgiving celebration outside their own home, compared to 40 percent in 2019. 

Almost one-fifth of those polled, or 18 percent, had yet to decide whether they will travel for the holiday as of Monday, Nov. 16. 

The amount of respondents that intend to stay home for the holiday, however, is surprisingly close to last year's percentage: 58 percent of respondents, as opposed to 60 percent in 2019, do not plan to leave their homes on Thursday, Nov. 26. 

After the holiday, Moovit will compile data on methods of travel used by those celebrating Thanksgiving elsewhere with family and friends. 

Last year, 40 percent of mobile phone users that the company monitors used public transportation, while 34 percent used private cars and 12 percent flew on airplanes. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.