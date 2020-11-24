COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of NY Residents Planning To Travel Over Thanksgiving

A much smaller percentage of New York residents intend to travel on Thanksgiving due to the risk of spreading COVID-19 but a sizeable group will still attend gatherings outside their own home, according to a brand-new poll.

The poll was conducted by Moovit, a company that compiles location data from millions of mobile phone users.

Based on a study of 1,500 Moovit users, 23 percent of New Yorkers intend to attend a Thanksgiving celebration outside their own home, compared to 40 percent in 2019.

Almost one-fifth of those polled, or 18 percent, had yet to decide whether they will travel for the holiday as of Monday, Nov. 16.

The amount of respondents that intend to stay home for the holiday, however, is surprisingly close to last year's percentage: 58 percent of respondents, as opposed to 60 percent in 2019, do not plan to leave their homes on Thursday, Nov. 26.

After the holiday, Moovit will compile data on methods of travel used by those celebrating Thanksgiving elsewhere with family and friends.

Last year, 40 percent of mobile phone users that the company monitors used public transportation, while 34 percent used private cars and 12 percent flew on airplanes.

