Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland Discontinues Order Prohibiting Gatherings Of More Than 10
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Americans Ordering Takeout To Help Small Businesses

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Here's how many Americans have been ordering takeout to help small businesses.
Here's how many Americans have been ordering takeout to help small businesses. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The majority of Americans have been taking steps to support the local businesses that have been hit the hardest during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new survey.

Pollsters surveyed 1,036 Americans around the country over several days, which determined that 76 percent of Americans said they are more likely to buy from a local business than a larger big-box store.

Of those polled, 74 percent said they were supporting the small business community by ordering more takeout during the pandemic.

The survey found that 47 percent find themselves supporting small businesses more than usual in the past month, while 46 percent said they’ve been shopping at local businesses online during the crisis while they were unable to be open to customers.

The survey found that food and takeout options are how consumers most typically said they support small businesses (84 percent of respondents), followed by groceries (57 percent); clothing (38 percent); home essentials (33 percent); and home decor (28 percent).

Forty-five percent said they've been ordering takeout more during the crisis, with more than 50 percent saying they spend between $26 and $100 on takeout in a week since restaurants have been forced to shut down.

“These are trying times for individuals who own and work in all sorts of small businesses,” Consumer Expert Rebecca Gramuglia said. “With many restaurants, bars, boutiques, salons, and more local treasures limiting their services or closing their doors to patrons, it’s important now more than ever to support your small-business community.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.