COVID-19: Here's How You Can Still Get Girl Scout Cookies During Pandemic

All cooped up amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and thinking a thin mint Girl Scout cookie might be just what you need?

Well, don't despair. Although all booths and sales of Girl Scouts have been put on hold due to the outbreak, one smart cookie came up with an idea to hold a virtual sale online through the Girl Scouts website .

All one has to do to get their hands on a Samoas with all that wonderful chocolate and coconut is click on the Hudson Valley Girl Scouts website. Once on the site, find your area, click on a pop-up and order away.

For those in Connecticut, the girls were just as smart and have a site where you can either buy or donate cookies you can access here.

All the money made goes to fund activities and donations for local troop activities and endeavors.

The website says the cookie delivery will begin about two weeks after the state resumes "normal" activity.

Okay, so you might get to munch them while lying on the couch, but you will have them as a pick me up as you head back to the office.

