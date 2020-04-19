COVID-19: Here's How You Can Shop Safely At Supermarkets, Cut Down On Number Of Trips

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to plague the region, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases, many have grown anxious about taking trips to supermarkets, where it can be difficult to socially distance in crowded aisles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for wearing masks when going out in public, while still staying six feet away from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC has recommended that face masks or other cloth coverings, including scarves and bandanas, be worn any time one ventures out in public during the virus "to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

Consumer Reports has outlined advice for safely traveling to the grocery that includes washing nonporous containers, washing hands well after putting away any packages. “It also doesn’t hurt to wash your hands after opening the containers and using their contents.”

Counters and other surfaces that are touched should also be sanitized.

Though there have been no documented cases of transmission of the novel coronavirus through food packaging, a recent NEJM study found that the virus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours and on hard surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for two to three day

Those getting groceries delivered should avoid a direct hand-off, and instead have the delivery placed outside the home. Tips should also be provided electrically to avoid contact with the driver. Orders should also be placed earlier than normal due to the increased demand of the delivery services.

To avoid taking too many trips to grocery stores, experts also advise “that by utilizing your freezer, you can extend the life of kitchen staples like leafy greens, eggs, and bread.”

If your grocery store is out of frozen veggie staples, officials said you can blanch leafy produce before freezing--drop it in boiling water for a short amount of time, then transfer it to ice water to stop it from cooking. They will last up to 10 months in the freezer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.