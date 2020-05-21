Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's How Many Think It Will Be Safe To Go Back To School This Fall, Poll Shows

Zak Failla
About half of Americans believe it will not be safe to go back to school in September. Photo Credit: Barbara Nackman

While the country has started coming out on the other side of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a large amount of Americans still don’t believe schools will be safe to reopen come the fall, according to a new poll.

A newly released Quinnipiac University poll found that approximately half of 1,323 voters polled nationally between Thursday, May 14, and Monday, May 18 felt that way.

The poll found that 50 percent of voters said they do not think it will be safe to send students of any age back to school in September, against 43 percent who believe it will be safe.

Eight percent said they did not know.

Fifty-two percent said that they do not think it will be safe to send students to elementary, middle, and high schools in the falls, versus 40 percent who think students in grades K-12 should stay away from schools.

The complete Quinnipiac poll can be found here.

