COVID-19: Here's How Many Are Concerned About Possible Second Wave, New Poll Shows

With states across the country in the opening phases of kickstarting their economies, a majority of Americans have expressed concerns about a possible second wave of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A newly released Marist College poll found that 77 percent of Americans have expressed some degree of concern that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could emerge, though the other 23 percent have “little or no concern” of another surge.

Of those polled, Democrats (93 percent) and women (83 percent) were most likely to be concerned of a second COVID-19 wave, versus Republicans (57 percent) and men (70 percent).

The poll further found that as shelter-in-place at home orders are lifted, 65 percent of Americans believe their daily routines will not be the same in the “new normal,” with 22 percent saying they expect it to take a year before things return to normal, and 18 percent saying it will take longer than that.

“No sooner are Americans digging out from the country’s initial bout with COVID-19 than concern about a resurgence weighs heavily on their mind,” Lee Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, stated. “As steps are being taken to reopen the economy, people are far from confident that the U.S. is out of the woods.”

The survey included 1,007 adults that were contacted between Tuesday, May 12, and Sunday, May 17.

Complete results from the poll can be found here.

