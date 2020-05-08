COVID-19: Here's Cuomo's Choice To Play Him In Movie On Pandemic

Could the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in New York have a Hollywood ending?

During an appearance on CBS-TV's “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday, May 7, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was pressed by the host on who could play him in a movie of the pandemic, and he was quick to reply.

Colbert asked the governor, “in the movie of this when it's finally made, who do you want to have play you because last night, we know Brad Pitt is already playing Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, but last night I had (Robert) De Niro on the show and he said he wants to play you. Do you approve of that casting?”

Cuomo was quick to approve.

“De Niro, I am a big De Niro fan," Cuomo said. "He is just phenomenal.

“The breadth of his ability. I mean just look at all the roles he's played. He can do anything, right? Deer Hunter, Cape Fear, he can do comedy. How about Taxi Driver?

“I'm going to do Taxi Driver. The next press conference when a reporter asks me a question - you talkin' to me? You talkin' to me? Oh boy, that would be a treat.

“I'm a big De Niro fan. He's a genius. He's a genius.”

You can watch the interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert above or here.

