COVID-19: Have Your Completed Vaccine Card? Here's What To Do Now, Whether To Laminate It

For those who have their COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed and cherish the paper card that proves it, they might want to think twice before having it laminated.

Number one is to make sure you have taken a photo of the card and that all of the information is correct and shows both shots.

Health officials and those at the vaccine sites will tell you that having that photo as a backup before laminating will give you a backup in case you lose your card.

Or if a state or federal passport is developed, you will have a way to transfer your information.

It's easy to take a photo, email it to yourself and then print it out and store a copy on your computer or phone.

Another reason for the backup is if your card is damaged during the lamenting process, which can happen.

If you don't have a backup, you will need to contact where you receive your vaccine and get a copy. That could be hard and a hassle if you visited a pop-up site.

If that happens, you can visit the CDC directory of state health department immunization information systems.

While the CDC itself doesn't keep individual vaccination record information, providers are required to report vaccinations to their state's respective registry.

Contact your state's listed phone number or email address to access your record and get a new card.

Health officials also suggest you make sure to have a copy on your phone for quick access, such as at airports, or doctor's offices.

Another reason is if a booster shot is given, later on, you won't be able to add it to the laminated card.

If you still want a laminated copy, currently, Staples and Office Depot are offering free lamination for vaccine cards.

