COVID-19: Got Your Vaccine? Here's What This Popular Food Chain Will Give You For Free

One of the country’s most popular food chains is offering a sweet incentive to encourage Americans to go out and get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal for anyone on the fence about getting the vaccine by offering a free daily doughnut at each of their U.S. locations through the end of 2021.

No purchase is required to pick up the free treat, one just has to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated.

According to Krispy Kreme, those qualified for the free doughnut include anyone who has received one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Officials noted that a “vaccine sticker” doesn’t qualify one for the treat, only a COVID-19 Vaccination Report Card will be permitted.

Patrons can redeem the offer while in any U.S. Krispy Kreme location or drive-thru. It is not available through online ordering or delivery.

“We'd like to show our sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine,” the company posted online on Monday, March 22. “Starting today, bring your COVID-19 Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme and receive 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut.”

Krispy Kreme is also offering a special for those who are opting out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision,” officials said in a statement. “We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information.

“If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays between March 29 and May 24 to receive a free original Glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.