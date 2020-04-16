COVID-19: Cristina Cuomo, Wife Of CNN Host, Tests Positive Two Weeks After Husband's Diagnosis

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo - who has been very public and outspoken about his battle with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) - is no longer the only person in his home fighting the virus.

Cuomo’s wife, Cristina Cuomo, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the anchor announced while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his live show, “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“It’s very rare for a family to be one and done,” Chris Cuomo said, making note of how easily the virus can spread. “Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.

The announcement Cristina Cuomo has COVID-19 comes days after she and her husband were involved in a verbal dispute with a bicyclist in East Hampton over the family’s social distancing.

Chris Cuomo said that his wife lost her sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus, which he said he’d heard anecdotally was more common in milder cases of the disease.

“Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough,” Chris Cuomo posted on Twitter. “Cristina has covid now.

"Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”

During their discussion on CNN, Gov. Cuomo said that after 46 days, he’s ready to get started to the “new normal.”

"I want you to get out of your basement. I want Cristina to be okay. I want those hospital workers to be able to go home and sleep a full night,” he said. “Just let's get back to normal. Let's get back to family. Let's get back to all those simple things that we took for granted and we were wrong and now we miss. And when we get them back, maybe we'll cherish them more than we ever have.”

