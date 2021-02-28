Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Could A Return To Normalcy Be Near, Despite Concerns Over Variants?

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/DimStock

As COVID-19 rates continue to decrease, many people are feeling cautiously optimistic that normal life will soon resume.

A survey of 21 experts found that most of them believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, according to research by The New York Times.

Americans may be able to get back to their pre-pandemic lives this summer.

Unless …

Researchers cautioned that people should not underestimate COVID-19. 

Although signs are pointing to the end of the pandemic, a shift in the virus or how people respond to it could send infection and death rates to rising again.

Factors that could cause the pandemic to go on longer include COVID-19 variants becoming less susceptible to vaccines and the efficacy of vaccine delivery nationwide.

The New York Times isn’t the only institution trying to figure out when life can get back to normal. The Government Executive’s predictions mostly lined up with the NYT. During the spring months, daily life in the U.S. will still be very much influenced by the coronavirus.

Between the months of March and May will be a critical time for the nation to aggressively distribute the vaccine and maintain COVID-19 social distancing, quarantine, and sanitation practices.

CBS took a look at what’s going on in countries that have inoculated nearly all of their citizens against COVID-19. In Israel and Scotland, for example, the vaccine has largely prevented people from getting sick. 

Herd immunity is reached when between 60 and 80 percent of a population or group is vaccinated. In the U.S., nearly 7 percent of people have received both doses of the COVID-19 inoculation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About 14 percent of the population has received a first dose. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.