COVID-19: Cartoonist Gives His Take On Crisis

Freelance political cartoonist Clay Jones is offering some of his cartoons for free to provide some levity during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo Credit: Clay Jones
With the world gripped in fear by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one cartoonist tried to offer some levity to the situation with a series of new cartoons he’s offering to the public for free.

Political cartoonist Clay Jones , who runs Claytoonz and draws a weekly cartoon for CNN, will be doing the cartoons free of charge for the next month, providing no less than six each week to bring some measure to the concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

Jones described himself as “a self-syndicated political cartoonist who also draws a weekly cartoon for CNN Opinion." He said that "a lot of readers tell me that my work helps them survive in these stressful times. They'll help your readers too. They may even help you.”

In his latest batch of released cartoons, Jones looks at families quarantined together, the desperate measures one would go through to obtain toilet paper, self-isolation and the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

A 2019 finalist for the Herblock Award, which is designed "to encourage editorial cartooning as an essential tool for preserving the rights of the American people through freedom of speech and the right of expression,” Jones has also penned the recently published a new book, “ Tales from the Trumpeter Files .”

