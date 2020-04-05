Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
COVID-19: Be Aware Of These Scams, Police Say

Zak Failla
Law enforcement agencies in the area are warning of potential scams. Photo Credit: Ridgefield Police Department

Police agencies in the area are cautioning residents to be vigilant and wary of potential scams surrounding the fear of the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

There have been reports of:
  • Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
  • Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
  • Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

"Criminals will likely continue to use new methods to exploit COVID-19 worldwide," officials said.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by scammers have been instructed to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline by calling (866) 720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov. Scams can also be reported to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov

