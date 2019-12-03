Corks & Forks Event Benefits New Caregiver Program At Good Samaritan Hospital

More than 200 guests attended Corks & Forks, a culinary event benefiting Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) on November 17.

Proceeds from the event will help Good Samaritan Hospital launch a new Caregiver Program. This innovative service will offer patients’ caregivers – their parents, children, siblings and friends – a helping hand to ease the emotional, physical and logistical demands of caring for someone who is ill or injured. Caregiver Program services will include counseling, respite and referrals to community members throughout Good Samaritan Hospital’s service area.

Four distinguished local chefs – Didier Dumas of Didier Dumas Patisserie; Peter X. Kelly of Xaviars Restaurant Group; Doug Nguyen of SABI Sushi, Dumplings & Noodles; and Kevin Reilly of Roost Restaurant – donated their time and talents to offer guests a multicourse culinary experience. DeCicco & Sons provided the cheese course. Verity Wine Partners was the event’s exclusive wine partner and The Journal News was the exclusive media partner.

“Corks & Forks is a terrific way to come together as a community for our hospital,” said Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Chair Harold Peterson. “The food was fantastic, the auctions enticing and most important, the crowd was enthusiastic about supporting Good Samaritan Hospital’s ongoing investments in healthcare.”

Throughout the year, community members are welcome to attend and enjoy a range of fundraising events to support the hospital’s programs and services. Some of these fundraisers include the Spring Ball, the Good Samaritan Hospital and Sterling National Bank Golf & Tennis Classic and Girls’ Night Out. For information about these and other events, please call 914.493.2575. To learn more about opportunities to support Good Samaritan Hospital, please call the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation at 845.368.5151.