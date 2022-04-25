Contact Us
Lifestyle

Concert Lineup For NY State Fair Includes Foreigner, Night Ranger, Boyz II Men, Nelly

Nicole Valinote
Boyz II Men and Nelly are among the performers set to take the stage and this summer's New York State Fair.
Boyz II Men and Nelly are among the performers set to take the stage and this summer's New York State Fair. Photo Credit: By Joe Shlabotnik - https://www.flickr.com/photos/joeshlabotnik/2828394244/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50696479

Boyz II Men and Nelly are among the performers set to take the stage and this summer's New York State Fair.

The State Fair will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Sept. 5 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

The Fair announced on Friday, April 1, that the following acts will perform at this year's fair:

  • Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage
  • Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage
  • The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage
  • Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage
  • Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage
  • Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage
  • Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage
  • Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage
  • Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage
  • Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage
  • 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage
  • COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage
  • Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage
  • Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

Chevrolet is sponsoring the concerts. 

Learn more about this year's fair here.

