'Completely Reimagined' Rockland County Eatery Promises 'Sophisticated, Yet Accessible' Dishes

A newly opened restaurant in the Hudson Valley is promising diners “sophisticated, yet accessible dishes.”

Rockland County’s Hotel Nyack, located near the foot of the new Tappan Zee Bridge in Nyack, unveiled its rebranded eatery, FARM, in September 2022.

The “completely reimagined and rebranded” restaurant is meant to better reflect the vibe of the hotel’s parent company, JdV by Hyatt, according to a hotel spokesperson.

Formerly known as The Grille, FARM’s all-day menu features several eye-catching salads, flatbreads, and entrees.

Among them are the tagliatelle, made with summer squash, arugula, vegan pesto, and roasted tomatoes, and the seared tuna, made with farro, seasonal vegetables, and a cilantro-lime oil.

At the bar, guests will find wines “from some of the oldest vineyards in the country,” along with locally brewed bourbons and beer, the hotel said.

The restaurant will also offer a bottomless brunch menu on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include bagel and lox, classic French toast, and blueberry pancakes.

FARM is located inside Hotel Nyack at 400 High Avenue in Nyack. Find out more on its website.

