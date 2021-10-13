Classic Drive-Thru Burger Shop Opening In Area

A new drive-thru burger shop is getting ready to open in the Hudson Valley.

The owner of Moonburger, Jeremy Robinson-Leon, said the Ulster County eatery will be up and running by early next week. Moonburger is located at 5 Powells Lane in Kingston.

Robinson-Leon said all of the burgers on the menu will be made with plant-based Impossible patties.

“We wanted to do something totally new and exciting, and I believe that the most exciting burger that you can have in 2021 is made with a plant-based patty," he said.

He said the burgers were created with those who eat beef in mind, and they will taste delicious regardless of whether you eat beef or are a vegetarian.

In addition to burgers, Moonburger will also serve up a variety of shakes and fries, including hot fries, made with a secret spice blend.

The Moonburger signature shake will be a brownie batter flavor made with oat milk from Elmhurst 1925, a New York-based company.

Robinson-Leon added that the menu includes dairy products, but there are vegan options.

He also discussed the decision to create a unique, exclusively drive-thru experience.

“What we’re venturing to do is to create an experience that is both convenient, but that also has some magic to it," Robinson-Leon said. "Every time you come to Moonburger and go through our drive-thru, you’re going to feel good."

On the to-go bags, there will be a sticker with a QR code on it that will invite guests to "scan for great local spots to enjoy your Moonburger." After scanning the code, customers will find a list of places within a 10-minute drive to visit in the community as they eat their meal.

“We’re super excited, and I’m just really totally humbled by the enthusiasm and support from the community," he said. "I just want the community to know that we’re here for them, and our mission is to create something awesome."

