Celebrity Chef, Culinary Institute Grad Charlie Palmer Opens Restaurant At Area Resort

Renowned local chef and hospitality entrepreneur Charlie Palmer is back at it again with a new project. His latest culinary endeavor is a restaurant serving Progressive American cuisine at the Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Dutchess County.

The restaurant, called Willow, will open this fall and is anticipated to be a trendsetter that will “bring a Hamptons-like feel to Rhinebeck.”

Willow will feature an open back deck and have a menu with local favorites like grilled Maine lobster, Hudson Valley foie gras, steak au poivre sourced from Hudson Valley farms and Hudson Valley summer corn pancakes.

The inspiration for the high-end eatery’s name is the abundance of willow trees that can be seen from the spectacular views of the seating area.

Palmer, who was named “Best Chef in America” in 1997 by the James Beard Foundation, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and remains on its Board of Trustees. Palmer now owns a total of 12 restaurants and two rooftop bars under the Charlie Palmer Group umbrella.

“We’re really excited about this project; we’ve been working on it for a really long time, and we’re anxious to open the door, invite people in and start doing what we do well,” he said.

The “super grand opening” of the Willow property is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27. For more information, click here .

