Casting Call: Netflix Film Being Produced In Region Seeks Extras

A large casting company has put out the call for extras in Fairfield County for a Netflix film being produced in the area.

Citrola Casting will be hiring extras of all shapes, colors, and sizes to appear in the upcoming Netflix movie, "The Good Nurse," which will film in Stamford this spring.

A casting company is looking to hire extra for an upcoming Netflix movie filming in Stamford. Daily Voice

The true-crime drama will star Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain and tells the story of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who confessed to killing some 40 patients in hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania during the 80s and 90s.

Jessica Chastain. Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

The casting company is looking for extras to play everything from pedestrians to the strange such as contortionists, sword swallowers, and circus performers.

All of the background roles are paid, the company said.

If hired, extras should be ready for a 12 hour day, although, they said most are much shorter.

In addition, extras will be asked to do a variety of different things such as walking, sitting, and talking with a friend in pretend conversation, or doing a specific task.

Food and drink are provided and you should expect to get paid two to four weeks after your work. No word yet on how much they are paying.

To apply to become an extra for the film you will need to fill out an online form along with photos.

Photos should be -- current only -- a close-up, profile, and full body shot where casters can see the length and color of your hair. No sunglasses or hats should be worn in the photos.

Apply at https://www.citrolacasting.com/thegoodnurse.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.