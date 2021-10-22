Contact Us
Casting Call For HBO Max Series Filming In Hudson Valley

A reboot of Pretty Little Liars is scheduled to film in the Hudson Valley this month.
A reboot of Pretty Little Liars is scheduled to film in the Hudson Valley this month. Photo Credit: HBO Max

Calling all wannabe actors and extras.

The HBO Max series "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," will be filming in the Hudson Valley beginning on  Friday, Oct. 29, and is looking for actors and extras to appear in the popular series, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The show picks up 20 years after the original series where a series of events rattled the fictional town of Millwood.

The production will be held in Ulster County in the Town of Saugerties.

The show will follow disparate teen girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.

All ethnicities, abilities, genders, shapes, and sizes are encouraged to apply but please note that productions are especially in need of 18-year-olds and over who can play teens.

Please note that if you applied before and already appeared, you will regretfully need to re-apply by filling the form out below.

Register at tinyurl.com/pllhvc to be considered for work.

The pay runs:

  • SAG-AFTRA stand ins $214/8 hours
  • SAG-AFTRA BG $182/8 hours
  • NON-UNION BG $120/8 hours

