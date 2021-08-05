Casting Call: Extras Need For 'Pretty Little Liars' Filming In Hudson Valley

If you think you have what it takes to be in an HBO Max series, now is your chance.

The network is looking for paid extras to perform in The HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," which will be filming in the area, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The show picks up 20 years after the original series where a series of events rattled the fictional town of Millwood.

The show will follow disparate teen girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.

A reboot of Pretty Little Liars is scheduled to film in the Hudson Valley this summer. HBO Max

Roles needed include extras to play high school students. Must be at least 18-year-olds and can be made up to look younger.

The series will be filming Ulster County, in the Town of Saugerties, in late August.

The pay runs:

$182 for 8 hours plus overtime for SAG-AFTRA Union members

$120 for 8 hours plus overtime for non-union.

Plus $100 COVID testing for Union and $60 for non-union.

To apply for student roles, visit tinyurl.com/pllstudents.

Adults 30 plus are also needed to work as extras on the series.

The pay range runs the same.

To apply for adult roles, visit https://tinyurl.com/plladults

NOTE: Those hired must be able to take a COVID test

