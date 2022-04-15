Cardinal Timothy Dolan Visits Rockland

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, visited the Hudson Valley to meet with prisoners and law enforcement personnel during Holy Week.

Dolan was on hand at the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, April 13, and greeted Sheriff Louis Falco III and his staff.

He then went to the Rockland County Correctional Facility, accompanied by other clergies, including the Rev. Monsignor Emmet Nevin, Vicar of Rockland, and Monsignor, Rev. Marc Filacchione, Archdiocesan director, and performed Catholic Mass for prisoners, said Det. Lt. Christopher Ford, of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

“It’s an honor and privilege to welcome Cardinal Dolan to our facility to perform a mass and provide blessings to the incarcerated individuals and my staff during Holy week," said Falco.

In addition to the celebration of Holy Week, the correctional facility offers multi-denominational services for all faiths.

