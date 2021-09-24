Brian Laundrie Left Home Without Wallet, Cell Phone Before Disappearance, New Report Says

A new report says the boyfriend of the late Gabby Petito, who is the target of a massive manhunt by the FBI, left his Florida home without his wallet and cell phone.

A "source close to the family" of Brian Laundrie confirmed the information to CNN.

Officials with the FBI in Denver, who are heading up the case, declined to confirm the information.

Laundrie, age 23, of North Port, Florida in Sarasota County, is wanted on a federal warrant for allegedly fraudulently using credit cards after Petito's death, has not been seen since he left his parent's home to go for a hike in at Carlton Reserve.

Police and FBI agents have been searching the reserve for six days after his parents reported he failed to return home after leaving on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

They did not report he was missing until Friday, Sept. 17.

Laundrie's parents were concerned he might hurt himself, the source said.

In other news, on Thursday, Sept. 23, Laundrie's parents were seen leaving their home for the first time in days, followed by law enforcement officers.

They returned in a short time with a Ford Mustang, believed to be the vehicle Laundrie drove to the reserve. The couple then left their home again, with a police escort.

The attorney for the Laundrie family told NBC6 that police are following the parents for “surveillance” purposes.

Petito's remains were found Sunday, Sept. 19, in an undeveloped camping area in Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday in preliminary findings.

Gabrielle Petito Gabrielle Petito/Instagram

She was reported missing by her family on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The FBI is asking the public for tips in their search for Laundrie and ask anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

