Brand-New Waterfront Restaurant Set For Opening Day In Westchester

Fans of waterfront dining will want to check out a new restaurant in Westchester that will soon celebrate its opening day.

The Sailhouse, located in Tarrytown at 238 Green St. right on the Hudson River, will hold a grand opening on Saturday, April 15 starting at 1 p.m., the restaurant announced on social media.

Located at the Washington Irving Boat Club, the newly-renovated eatery will serve a variety of food and drinks, including wings, pasta, seafood, and more.

Those who attend the grand opening on Saturday can also look forward to enjoying live music from New Jersey-based The Beverlees from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who enjoys sipping on drinks and enjoying food with a gorgeous river view is bound to want to stop by.

