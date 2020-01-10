Bon Secours Medical Group Opens New Medical Practice In Orangeburg

Bon Secours Orangeburg is a multidisciplinary practice that will serve the residents of southern Rockland County. The office provides access to a wide range of clinical services, as well as primary care. This office brings together the work of physicians, nurses and other care providers across multiple specialties to ensure that our patients receive comprehensive, personalized care. The unified team delivers a seamless referral path from primary care to specialists for patients and offers convenient and expert care that wasn’t previously available in the Orangeburg area.

Services include Primary Care and Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine.

The medical staff includes Drs. Benjamin Chang, Diane Deschino, Lisa Ferrara, John Ferro, Perminder Grewal, Lisa Hirsch and Paryush Lakhtaria.

We now offer in Orangeburg the same compassionate, quality care that Good Samaritan Hospital and the Bon Secours Medical Group are known for.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (845) 777-3555.