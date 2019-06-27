Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle Content Partnership

Bon Secours Laboratories Receive Accreditation From College of American Pathologists

by Bon Secours Charity Health System
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Good Samaritan Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System
Bon Secours Community Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System
St. Anthony Community Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System
St. Anthony Community Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System
St. Anthony Community Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System
St. Anthony Community Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System
St. Anthony Community Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System
St. Anthony Community Hospital laboratory staff. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Charity Health System

The laboratories of Bon Secours Charity Health System’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY; Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis; and St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, NY, all members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), have been recognized by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) in recognition of their overall excellence and adherence to safety standards.

The on-site evaluation and CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest level of care for all laboratory patients. Inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years and also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.

“This recognition acknowledges the achievement of our ultimate goal: providing exceptional and safe patient care, close to home. It signifies the dedication and commitment of the outstanding departments of pathology and laboratory medicine at each of our hospitals,” said Mary Beddoe, MPA, Bon Secours Charity Health System Laboratory Director.

For more information about the Bon Secours Charity Health System laboratories, please call 845.368.5174.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.