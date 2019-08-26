Billy Crystal Stops By Popular Area Cafe

The popular actor and comedian Billy Crystal stopped by a popular area cafe over the weekend.

He was in Putnam County at Florrie Kaye's Tea Room in Carmel according to a post on Instagram showing the smiling celebrity next to owner Gina Aurisicchio and another woman.

The post on Saturday, Aug. 24 said, "So Blessed to have my favorite actor stop by Florrie Kaye's!! We love you Billy!!!" in a post on Saturday, Aug. 24 on Instagram.

The quaint hotspot at 69 Gleneida Ave. in Carmel draws plenty of locals and out-of-towners in for afternoon tea and food. It pays homage to the Royals and is filled with British memorabilia including vintage dresses and fancy hats.

