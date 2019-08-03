Big Fish: Cuomo, State Attorney General Show Off Their Catches

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to the water upstate with Attorney General Letitia James this week as part of a tourism promotion for the Empire State, and they both had some fish to show for it.

Cuomo, flanked by James and other elected officials were in Oswego on Thursday, Aug. 1, where he laid out a plan for strengthening tourism for communities around Lake Ontario.

The governor and AG later hit the water for a fishing trip on Lake Ontario, following a press conference about boosting tourism in the region.

"Lake Ontario and the assets we have in the upstate region are second to none - and while tourism is way up and it's a big economic generator, in the wake of the recent flooding in the area we have to get the word out about what we have here," Cuomo said.

"That's why we are launching a new campaign to promote tourism near Lake Ontario and our point is very simple: if you are looking for a fantastic, affordable and family-friendly vacation - look north to Lake Ontario. We are also building back better and stronger so that we can withstand this new normal of flooding, and that's what the resiliency and economic development initiative is all about.”

James added, "from stunning vistas, to pristine beaches, to epic mountain hikes, to urban adventures, we truly have it all in New York. Lake Ontario is among our most prized majestic natural wonders. Although this region has faced some difficult times recently, New Yorkers are resilient.

Cuomo shared photos from the fishing trip on Instagram, posting, "Incredible time fishing on Lake Ontario with the one and only @NewYorkStateAG. ​Thanks for a great day Captain Kevin Keller ​and First Mate Eric Burger!"

