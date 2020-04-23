Bad Education: HBO Movie Chronicles Embezzlement Scandal At Suburban NY School District

A new HBO movie called Bad Education is not only based on a true story, but one that was far too real for taxpayers in a suburban school district in the area who were scammed out of millions of dollars.

After being credited with bringing a Long Island school district unprecedented prestige, especially for a rise in early college admissions, the superintendent and his assistant became embroiled in an embezzlement scandal.

The superintendent of the Roslyn School District, Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman, was eventually arrested in an $11.2 million larceny scandal, that also involved former business administrator, Pam Gluckin (played in the movie by Allison Janney).

The scandal was uncovered by a student reporter who began an investigation of the district's budget.

In another twist, the movie's main writer, Mike Makowsky, who was a Roslyn middle school student when Tassone was charged with first-degree larceny in 2004.

Bad Education debuts Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. You can view a two-minute trailer above.

