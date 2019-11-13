Area Teacher Vies Tonight In 'Jeopardy!' Tourney Of Champions Semis

A teacher in Northern Westchester who lives in Ulster County will be competing in the semifinals of the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

In May, Francois Barcomb of New Paltz, an 11th-grade physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, took home $100,000 to win the "Jeopardy!" the Teachers Tournament.

In July, Barcomb was one of the show's 15 top competitors invited back to compete for the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions and a chance for a $250,000 grand prize.

The semifinals began on Monday, Nov. 11 and wrap up Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WABC-TV Channel 7, with the final three semifinalists competing, including Barcomb. (See all nine semifinalists in the second photo above.)

The two-day finals air on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15.

Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck

The 10-day "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions started on Monday, Nov. 4. Barcomb's one-sided quarterfinal victory aired Friday, Nov. 8, when he competed against a graduate student from Seatac, Washington, and a sports industry consultant from Atlanta.

In addition to the quarter-million-dollar first-place prize, the second-place winner gets $100,000, and third-place winner $50,000.

