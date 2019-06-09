Area Staple Cited As One Of Nation's 'Classic Drive-In Restaurants Well Worth The Trip'

A tradition-rich area staple has been cited as one of the nation's classic drive-in restaurants well worth the trip.

"Time travel to this burger joint which has only grudgingly evolved since the '60s," writes The Wall Street Journal of the Red Rooster on Route 22 in Brewster.

The story also compares prices of the restaurant's favorite orders from 1970 to now, with the biggest price difference being the milkshake (from $1.35 in 1970 to $5.19 now), followed by the cheeseburger deluxe ($1.45 in '70 to $5.19 now).

The feature also tells the story of the restaurant's founder, Heinz Tiede, a German immigrant who drove north after a falling out with his boss at a Carvel ice-cream parlor in Yonkers in 1963. After crossing over into Putnam County, he discovered a closed roadside business on the market.

"Over his wife’s objections, he bought it and turned it into an essential stop for travelers," the story says. "They couldn’t miss it —a red-and-white-striped A-frame, its roof sprouting a giant plaster ice-cream cone filled with 'soft-serve' and a few parking spots out front."

Click here to read The Wall Street Journal story.

