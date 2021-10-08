Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Area Native Stanley Tucci's Book Focuses On Love Of Food, Cancer Battle

Nicole Valinote
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci Photo Credit: By Nick Step / Wikipedia Commons

Actor and Northern Westchester County native Stanley Tucci has written a memoir.

The book, "Taste," focuses on the important role food has played throughout his life and upbringing, and his experiences being diagnosed with and treated for oral cancer, losing his sense of taste and smell for a period of time, according to New York Public Radio.

NPR said Tucci is now cancer-free and his sense of taste has returned.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as Julie & Julia and The Hunger Games film series, has also written best-selling cookbooks.

In the memoir, Tucci reportedly shares anecdotes about his upbringing in Westchester County, and from his film career.

Tucci was born in Peekskill and he grew up in Katonah. He graduated from John Jay High School in Cross River where he played on the soccer and baseball teams, and was a member of the drama club,

His father, Stanley Tucci Sr., was a teacher at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua and his mother Joan worked as a writer and secretary.

