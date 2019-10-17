Area Man Wins $4M Cash4Life Lottery Drawing

A lucky Hudson Valley man can relax and enjoy life after winning the $7 million Cash4Life jackpot prize.

Jon Hansen of Walden in Orange County purchased the ticket on a whim while picking up milk and decided to buy a Cash4Life ticket while at Stewart’s Shops on East Main Street in Walden for the Saturday, Sept. 12 drawing, New York Lottery officials said.

Jon and his wife, Deborah Hansen, couldn't believe it when they checked the ticket and saw they have won.

Jon summed up the feeling of winning the Lottery in one word. “Surreal.”

Upon realizing their good fortune Hansen put the ticket away for safekeeping. “I put the ticket in a safe deposit box for safety,” he said.

The Hansen’s opted to split their one-time lump sum payment and will each receive a net check totaling $2,351,300 after required withholdings, lottery officials said.

“We’ll use the winnings to travel and enjoy it with our family,” Hansen said. explained.

Their winning numbers were 10-15-35-42-54 Cash Ball 03.

