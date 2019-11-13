Contact Us
Area HS Teacher Advances To 'Jeopardy!' Tourney Of Champions Finals

Francois Barcomb, far left, prevailed over these two other contestants in his semifinal-round battle that aired on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Francois Barcomb, far left, prevailed over these two other contestants in his semifinal-round battle that aired on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Photo Credit: Jeopardy! Productions

A high school teacher in Northern Westchester who lives in Ulster County has now advanced to the finals of the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.

In May, Francois Barcomb, of New Paltz, an 11th-grade physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, earlier took home the $100,000 "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament.

In July, Barcomb was one of the game show's 15 top competitors invited back to compete for the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions and a chance for a $250,000 grand prize.

Barcomb prevailed in his semifinal-round battle that aired on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The two-day finals will be broadcast on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15 on WABC-TV Channel 7.

Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck

The 10-day "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions started on Monday, Nov. 4. Barcomb's one-sided quarterfinal victory aired Friday, Nov. 8, when he competed against a graduate student from Seatac, Washington, and a sports industry consultant from Atlanta.

In addition to the quarter-million-dollar first-place prize, the second-place winner gets $100,000, and third-place winner $50,000.

