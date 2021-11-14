Contact Us
AMC To Sell Popcorn Outside Of Movie Theaters

Nicole Valinote
AMC is gearing up to begin selling its popcorn in stores across the United States next year, according to a new report.

AMC Theatres is gearing up to begin selling its popcorn in stores across the United States next year, according to a new report.

CNBC reported on Thursday, Nov. 4, that the movie theater chain will begin selling prepackaged microwaveable popcorn in supermarkets and convenience stores.

AMC plans to open 15 popcorn retail stores before 2023, the news outlet reported.

The stores will offer traditional popcorn, along with gourmet flavors and candy, CNBC reported.

Read the full report from CNBC here.

