Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Lifestyle Content Partnership

Am I Doing All I Can To Avoid A Heart Attack?

by Yan Li, MD, FACC, Cardiologist
Content Partner: Phelps Hospital
Phelps Hospital's Dr. Yan Li offers advice on how to keep your heart healthy.
Phelps Hospital's Dr. Yan Li offers advice on how to keep your heart healthy. Photo Credit: Phelps Hospital

Eating right, exercising and not smoking are all the obvious lifestyle changes you can incorporate into your everyday routine to help lower your risk for heart disease. Still, there are a few other risk factors that are just as important, if not more so, than the lifestyle factors I mentioned above.

The first is high cholesterol. Did you know that not all cases of high cholesterol are due to lifestyle changes? Some are inherited. In fact, one in 300 people have what’s known as familiar hypercholesterolemia, which is a genetic disorder that results in extremely high cholesterol levels. If you have this genetic disorder, you can eat a really healthy diet and still develop dangerously high cholesterol. That’s why we now recommend that all patients get a cholesterol panel of blood tests starting as a young adult.

Another risk factor is hypertension, or high blood pressure. Again, hypertension is often due to lifestyle factors such as obesity and smoking, but that’s not always the case. Some people have a genetic predisposition to developing high blood pressure as they age, and this can happen no matter how much you exercise or what you eat. So having your blood pressure checked regularly is also important. Normal blood pressure is less than 120/80.

And then there’s family history, which is a very important factor. The reason I say that is because there are a lot of genetic interactions involved with heart disease that we still don’t fully understand. When we say family history, we’re primarily talking about immediate family members (your mother, father, siblings and children). But those aren’t the only family members that matter. If your only relative with heart disease is an aunt or uncle, it’s certainly worth making sure that you don’t have early signs of heart disease.

Depending on your family history and the results of your cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, you may be a candidate for a coronary calcium screening test. This is a 20-minute CT scan that takes a picture of your arteries to see if there is any calcified plaque. The results of this test can help us determine whether someone would benefit from taking cholesterol lowering medication, and possibly seeing a cardiologist for further diagnostic tests.

It’s important to continue to do heart-healthy things, like not smoking, eating right, watching your weight and getting regular exercise (the American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes at least five days a week). If you combine that with an annual doctor’s visit to check your key numbers and go over your family history, you’ll be setting yourself up well for great long-term heart health.

For more information or to make an appointment click here or call (914) 425-5826.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Phelps Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.