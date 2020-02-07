$98M Hotel Planned For Culinary Institute of America Hudson Valley Campus

A Hudson Valley icon, the Culinary Institute of America, will soon be home to a $98 million hotel, a brewhouse and an Italian cafe.

According to the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council's 2019 progress report , the hotel, which would be located on the Dutchess County grounds of the institute will help the Culinary Institute of America extend its reach.

The institute said in a statement that it has selected Nolan Reynolds International (NRI) to design, finance, build, and operate a hotel on the north end of the college’s Hyde Park campus, overlooking the Hudson River.

NRI was recently awarded a $1.9 million grant from Empire State Development, the report said.

“As the Hudson Valley continues to be a top food and beverage travel destination with the CIA at the core, the demand for more top-tier hotel and resort-style accommodations and conference space has increased exponentially,” says CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan. “NRI is uniquely suited to collaborate on this world-class hotel that will enhance the overall experience of visitors to the CIA and the region, while further supporting the local economy.”

In addition to the hotel, ESD also awarded the institute $175,000 to build and renovate Post Road Brew House and an Italian Cafe & Bar at Ristorante Caterina on campus, the report said.

