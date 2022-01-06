Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a store in White Plains.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a store in White Plains. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

It wasn't a $630 million jackpot, but one lucky New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley was sold a Powerball ticket worth a five-figure prize at an area convenience store.

There were two winners - sold in California and Wisconsin, who will be splitting the $632.6 million jackpot - of the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, though six third-prize tickets were sold in New York, including one in Westchester.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 5 Powerball drawing were 06-14-25-33-46, with a Powerball of 17, according to the New York State Lottery.

Of the third-prize winners of $50,000, one was sold at the Food Mart in White Plains.

Other third-place winners were sold at:

  • Stewart's Shops in Slingerlands;
  • Blak Service Station in Brooklyn;
  • 99 Cents Up Store in Astoria;
  • PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst;
  • My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City.

To win third prize, ticket buyers had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

There were also two second-prize winners, each of whom purchased a ticket worth $1 million in Brooklyn and Ridgewood, NJ.

New York Lottery was reporting 162 fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 414 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

  • Sixth place (matching three numbers): 9,607 winners for $7 each;
  • Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 8,046 winners for $7 each;
  • Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 60,764 winners for $4 each;
  • Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 144,492 winners for $4 each.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 with a jackpot of at least $20 million.

