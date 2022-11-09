$50,000 Ticket From Record $2.04B Powerball Drawing Sold In Rockland County

While no one in the Hudson Valley hit the more than $2 billion big Powerball grand prize, several did hit it, just on a smaller scale.

According to the New York Lottery, several local residents picked the right combination of numbers to win the $50,000 third prize, including one in Westchester County in White Plains.

$50,000 third-prize winning tickets were sold at:

Stop & Shop at 154 Westchester Ave. in White Plains

Putnam County at the A&S Mini-Mart in Mahopac

Rockland County at the 7-Eleven in Nanuet

Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh

To win the $50,000, players had to hit four of the numbers, plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The new super millionaire purchased their ticket in Altadena, California, in the Verdugo Mountains region of Los Angeles County.

Millions of people were on pins and needles when the bouncing white balls didn't roll out at their regular time slot at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Nov. 7, due to one state having issues processing sales.

Instead, the drawing was performed at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Now it's a waiting game to see who the world's newest multi-millionaire is.

