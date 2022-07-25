$3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Store In Hudson Valley

Someone in the Hudson Valley is counting a lot of dollars after winning $3 million in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The winning second-prize ticket for the Friday, July 22 drawing was sold in Dutchess County in Fishkill, said the New York Lottery.

The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket at the Smokes 4 Less, at 982 Main St. in Fishkill, picked all the correct numbers except for the Mega Ball, lottery officials said.

But lucky for them, they also purchased the Megaplier which tripled the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 14-40-60-64-66, with a Mega Ball of 16.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

