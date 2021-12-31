23-Year-Old NYer Wins Reality Show Competition

Fans of a popular reality TV show will have a chance to watch an area man compete -- and win -- amid the flames in a new episode that re-airs next week.

The History Channel show "Forged in Fire" features contestants showing their skills at knife making.

The "Firangi Sword" episode debuted Wednesday night, Dec. 29, and New London County, Connecticut resident and native Long Islander Brandon Hyner, one of the four contestants. won the competition, and took home a $10,000 prize.

The episode will re-air the episode at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, on History Channel, and is also available now on-demand.

If you haven't watched, “Forged in Fire,” the show gives bladesmiths challenges to recreate historical edged weapons.

Hyner, age 23, who was raised in West Babylon in Suffolk County, has been making knives and blacksmithing for a half-dozen years when he's not busy at his "real" job as an engineer, reported The New London Day.

The young man, who works full-time as an engineer, told The Day he began applying to appear on the show while still in college at SUNY Maritime College in New York City after he felt confident enough to stand up against the competition.

Hyner eventually went through the interview process for the show and met with a casting director who decided to have him on the series.

“Forged in Fire” “was very nerve-racking at first, as it is for a lot of people. Everybody who has ever been on the show will absolutely say that, for sure. The first round of the show, I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off," he told The Day.

He had started watching “Forged in Fire” about five years ago while in high school after a neighbor invited Hyner and a friend to try out his forge.

His father helped him make a cold forge in their own backyard, and he made tools from friends and family.

Hyner said he was amazed to see what his hands can create and of course, he can't spill the beans on whether he won the cash or not.

Click here to read the entire The Day interview.

