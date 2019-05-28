$220,000 Raised At Good Samaritan Hospital’s Spring Ball To Support Investments In Healthcare

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), recently held its 34th annual Spring Ball. Healthcare providers, community leaders and friends of Good Samaritan Hospital were among the 350 guests who attended the event at Edgewood Country Club in River Vale, New Jersey.

The gala raised $220,000 in support of Good Samaritan Hospital’s investments in state-of-the-art facilities, leading-edge technologies and innovative services.

This year, Good Samaritan Hospital recognized Jeffrey S. Oppenheim, MD, Section Chief of Neurosurgery, with the Sister Joseph Rita Award for Medical Excellence and awarded Joe Allen with the Good Samaritan Hospital Medal of Honor.

“Dr. Oppenheim and Joe Allen both go above and beyond to help people in our community,” said Harold Peterson, Chair of the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. “They are most deserving of these awards, and it is an honor to celebrate their achievements."

Dr. Oppenheim has been part of the medical staff at Good Samaritan Hospital since 1994 and also practices at Bon Secours Community Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital. He is a partner at Hudson Valley Brain & Spine and he sits on Good Samaritan Hospital’s Medical Executive Committee, Credentials Committee and Perioperative Committee.

Joe Allen has served on the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Board of Directors since 2006. For more than 25 years, Joe Allen has been a key figure at Active International, a global trading company headquartered in Pearl River, New York. Joe retired in 2018 from his position as Active’s Senior Vice President, Employee Communications and Community Affairs. He continues to lead Active Cares, the cause-driven arm of the company, which he founded in 1997.

For more information about the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, please call (845) 368-5151 or visit https://www.bschsf.org/goodsam.