Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

22-Year-Old New Yorker To Appear On Live Shows Of 'The Voice'

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Bella DeNapoli and Ariana Grande
Bella DeNapoli and Ariana Grande Photo Credit: Bella DeNapoli / Instagram

Bella DeNapoli, a 22-year-old New Yorker, had made it to the live shows of the singing competition "The Voice."

The Long Island native, a resident of West Islip, grew up "surrounded by music," according to her contestant profile. 

She has been performing on the show's 21st season, which debuted on Monday, Sept. 20, and most recently made in through the show's "Knockout Rounds."

During her audition for the competition, which aired on NBC in September, DeNapoli performed her own rendition of Danity Kane's song "Damaged."

After impressing the judges, she chose to perform on judge Ariana Grande's team. 

During the live shows, viewers can vote to save their favorite performers from elimination.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.