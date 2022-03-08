21-Year-Old NYer Wows Judges In Second Reality Show Appearance

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Christian Guardino
Christian Guardino Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

A 21-year-old New Yorker impressed the judges during his audition for singing competition American Idol.

Long Island resident Christian Guardino, of Patchogue, performed "A Song For You" by Donny Hathaway for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, in his audition for the show's 20th season, which aired on Sunday, March 6.

After performing the song, Richie stood up and hugged Guardino and asked him to invite his mother into the audition room.

"That kid right there is fabulous," Richie said.

This is Guardino's second reality TV show appearance, as he also previously earned a golden buzzer on America's Got Talent in 2017.

Watch Guardino's American Idol audition here.

