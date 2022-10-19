2 Winning Take-5 Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley

Two prize-winning lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley.

The two separate $18,232.50 Take-5 tickets were sold at stores in Westchester County, in Harrison, and in Putnam County, in Carmel, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18.

NY Lottery said the ticket in Harrison was purchased at Wegmans, located at 106 Corporate Park Drive, and that the ticket in Carmel was purchased at Kent Liquors, located at 1100 Route 52.

The winning numbers were 7-11-28-35-39.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.