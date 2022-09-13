Contact Us
$1M Second-Place Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley; New Jackpot Hits $206M

Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle.
Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Did you buy it?

A second-prize ticket worth $1,000,000 for the Monday, Sept. 12 Powerball drawing was sold at a store in Westchester County. 

Actually, according to the New York Lottery, the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,004 to be precise.

It was sold in New Rochelle at Lucky Trading, located at 486 Main St.

There were no first-place winners in the jackpot of $194,600,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 14, with the new jackpot now $206 million.

Another second-place ticket was sold in Texas.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 16, 34, and 66, with 25 being the Powerball number.

