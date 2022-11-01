$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley As New Jackpot Soars To $1.2B

With no first-place winner in the latest Powerball drawing, the jackpot has now soared to $1.2 billion.

It's the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.

The winning numbers in the Halloween evening drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 were 19-13-39-59-36 with a Powerball number of 13.

There were two big winners in New York:

A second-prize ticket worth $1 million that matched all five white balls was sold in Westchester County at the 7-Eleven in Elmsford on East Main Street.

A $2 million winning ticket was sold in Utica at Parkway Drugs on French Road. It was one of three tickets nationally that not only matched all five white balls but increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option. The other two were in Florida and Oklahoma.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night, Nov. 2.

More than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot.

The record $1.586 billion jackpot was split between three winners.

